Dark clouds loom over Mahira Khan’s ‘Verna’

The censor authorities are expected to decide the fate of Mahira Khan’s upcoming Pakistani movie “Verna” today (Tuesday).

According to Urdu website of Geo TV, dark clouds are hanging over the release of the Shoaib Mansoor directorial movie after censor board raised objected to the story of the film which shows a son of Punjab governor sexually assault a girl.

The film follows the story of a girl who takes upon herself to exact her revenge against those misusing their powers after being raped by an influential figure.

Mubashir Hassan, Chairman of Central Censor Board, says all the five members of the board have agreed to ban the movie; however, a full board meeting has been convened to take a final decision.

The movie is also expected to release in Australia, America, Canada, UK and some European countries.