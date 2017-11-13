Next general election to be based on census 2017, says Musadik

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Musadik Malik on Monday said that the Council of Common Interest (CCI) had evolved a consensus that next general election would be held using the data compiled in census 2017.

He termed the consensus a big success for continuity of democratic process in the country, saying that “it is a big step and achievement to pave the way for a strong democracy in the country." He further said that CCI had averted the looming constitutional crises regarding the census result that would provide a basis for the delimitation across the country.

While addressing a news briefing here at the PM Office, Musadik Malik said that The Council of Common Interest (CCI) has built a consensus among the political leadership that next polls would be held as per census 2017, adding that one percent data of the census 2017 would be evaluated by a third party to judge the authenticity of the data.

Talking to media, he said the whole process would be conducted under the supervision of census board, which would set up a team (third party) to analyze the data within four months.

One block would be picked from each provinces, where census and the data would be analyzed comparing the current data.