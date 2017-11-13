Mon November 13, 2017
November 13, 2017

PML-N to raise voice against state institutions exceeding constitutional limits

PML-N to raise voice against state institutions exceeding constitutional limits

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has decided to raise voice against the national institutions exceeding the constitutional limits.

The decision has been taken in a meeting chaired by PML-N President Nawaz Sharif here at his Jati Umra residence on Monday. Those also attended the meeting include Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, Punjab Governor Rafique Rajwana, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Railway Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq and others.

The participants of the meeting exchanged views on the cases being faced by the Sharif family, country’s political situation and a strategy for the coming elections.

They also talked about persuading the angry party workers as well as expediting the process of contacting political parties.

Sources claimed that the party, during the meeting, was seen divided on choosing between the path of resistance and reconciliation.

