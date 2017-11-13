Mon November 13, 2017
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 13, 2017

Kangna Ranaut trains in sword-fighting

Kangna Ranaut in hot waters

Kangna Ranaut in hot waters

Owing to all the controversies that the queen starlet has been engulfed with lately, no male actor wants to be paired opposite Kangana Ranaut, according to new reports.

The filmmakers of latest Kangana-starrer entitled ‘Manikarnika’ are having a hard time looking for a suitable male lead for the film - a biopic based on the legendary warrior Rani of Jhansi.

Acting as a possible pitfall of the legal battle that ensued between Kangana and Hritik Roshan along with his family, it seems like Kangana’s highly-anticipated movie might suffer without a famous male character in its casting league.

Known for her gutsy attitude and fearless persona, Kangana shook the Bollywood industry some time back after calling leading film director Karan Johar as the ‘flag bearer of nepotism.’ As a result, it seems that the actress might have scored a few enemies that surely do not want to be associated with her in any way.

