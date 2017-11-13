Mon November 13, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
November 13, 2017

Share

Britain's Prince Harry opens up about Diana at Obama summit

Britain's Prince Harry opens up about Diana at Obama summit
Read More

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make first official outing at Invictus Games

Montreal: Prince Harry and his girlfriend Meghan Markle made their first official public...

Read More
Advertisement

Prince Harry violates Brit army code on Remembrance Day

King Charles isn’t the only royal taking up the headlines for taking Queen Elizabeth’s Royal Remembrance day duties, so is Prince Harry and his beard.

Media outlets are accusing the 33-year-old for breaking military rules by wearing a beard while on official duty in a British army uniform. Prince William and Prince Andrew were clean-shaven for the event.

British army doesn’t allow beards unless it conflicts with a person’s religion.

However, the prince left the military in 2015 with a spokesman for the ministry of Defense telling the Daily Mail, “He therefore, no longer has to comply with those regulations.”

An unnamed member of the armed forces thinks Prince Harry should have shaved his beard for such an important event.

Remembrance Day also known as ‘Poppy Day’ is a memorial day that has been observed since the end of World War I to remember those who have died in the line of duty.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Strong earthquake on Iran-Iraq border kills more than 200

Strong earthquake on Iran-Iraq border kills more than 200
Four women appointed to Qatar’s Shura Council

Four women appointed to Qatar’s Shura Council
Two Swiss journalists filming Pakistani workers arrested in Abu Dhabi

Two Swiss journalists filming Pakistani workers arrested in Abu Dhabi
Hundreds join Hollywood #MeToo march against sexual abuse

Hundreds join Hollywood #MeToo march against sexual abuse
Load More load more