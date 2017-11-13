Disneyland receives a winter makeover

Enthusiasts are pouring in large numbers as Walt Disney World received a makeover just a month prior to winter and Christmas celebrations.

Pumpkin heads, scare-crows have been pulled down from the Halloween celebrations of last month and new decorated garlands are being put up in different places to welcome the winter fairies and Christmas Santas.

Garlands are being hoisted up with the help of cranes and machines in the highest spot of the entire Disney World.

Emanating warmth and happiness, Disney World looks even more welcoming than ever.