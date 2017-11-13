Mon November 13, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 13, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Disneyland receives a winter makeover

Enthusiasts are pouring in large numbers as Walt Disney World received a makeover just a month prior to winter and Christmas celebrations.

Pumpkin heads, scare-crows have been pulled down from the Halloween celebrations of last month and new decorated garlands are being put up in different places to welcome the winter fairies and Christmas Santas.

Garlands are being hoisted up with the help of cranes and machines in the highest spot of the entire Disney World.

Emanating warmth and happiness, Disney World looks even more welcoming than ever.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

“You may be a superstar, you don't own Alibaug”

“You may be a superstar, you don't own Alibaug”
´Thor´ remains a box office smash, thundering into second weekend

´Thor´ remains a box office smash, thundering into second weekend
Hollywood welcomes allegations shining light on abuse

Hollywood welcomes allegations shining light on abuse
‘Bollywood failing to address harassment’

‘Bollywood failing to address harassment’
Load More load more