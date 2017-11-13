Four women appointed to Qatar’s Shura Council

DOHA: What could potentially act as a political breakthrough in Qatar, four women have been appointed to the Shura Council – one of country’s most important consultative faculties – for the first time ever in history.

Coming in months after Qatar faced a blockade of all ties from Saudi Arabia and other middle-eastern countries, these women are a part of 45-member Shura Council endowed with the responsibility of legislation and undertaking important decisions concerning the budget and other policies.



Hessa Sultan al-Jaber is one of four women appointed to the council

The women appointed include Hind Abdul Rahman al-Muftah, Hessa Sultan al-Jaber, Reem al-Mansoori and Aisha Yousef al-Mannai.

"Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued an emiri decree renewing the membership of some Shura Council members and appointing 28 new members to include women for the first time in the history of the ... council," Qatar News Agency reported.

Continuing on their legacy of serving the country as politicians, the women previously held charge of ministerial, academic and corporate positions.