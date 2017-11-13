“You may be a superstar, you don't own Alibaug”

ALIBAUGH: King Khan's birthday bash was of course a star-studded affair this year as several big names from tinsel town headed to Alibaug to celebrate Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan's auspicious day. It was an imitate affair and the viral pictures of the party made us wish we were part of the celebration as well.

While it was a happy day for many, the Badshah of Bollywood got an earful from Maharashtra MLC Jayanti Patil from Alibaug. The man lost his cool and yelled at SRK over a yacht parking issue. Patil yelled at the actor saying, “You may be a superstar, but you don't own Alibaug.”

According to media reports, the incident took place when Khan was returning from his birthday celebrations and Patil was supposed to board his yacht to home in Raigad from the very same spot. While the tons of fans gathered there just to get a glimpse of Bollywood’s Badsha and hence the actor had to wait inside before he left. Due to the delay in his schedule, Patil yelled at the actor saying, “You may be a superstar, but you don't own Alibaug.”