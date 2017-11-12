Seventh Chief of Naval Staff Amateur Golf Championship concludes

LAHORE: The 7th Chief of the Naval Staff Amateur Golf Championship concluded at the Lahore Garrison Golf & Country Club on Sunday.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Sulman Jhangeer of Gymkhana Lahore emerged as the new Champion.

The three-day event was held from Nov 10 – 12 and has become a quintessential of National Golf Events since its debut in 2011.

Around 300 enthusiast golfers participated in various categories which include Amateurs, Seniors, Ladies, Juniors and Invitational Match was also played.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, in his message on the occasion, said that Pakistan Navy besides, its primary role of safeguarding country’s sea frontiers is cognizant of the need for promoting healthy sports activities in the country and among these, Golf has always remained one of PN’s foremost priority.

The Naval Chief highlighted that this championship would usher young golfers to the national scene as well as hone the existing golfing talent. The Naval Chief reiterated that Pakistan Navy will continue to afford such opportunities to harness their skills in future as well.

In his welcome address, the Patron and Station Commander (Navy) Lahore, Commodore Dr. S M Shahzad highlighted that holding of Chief of the Naval Staff Amateur Golf Championship for the 7th consecutive year in a row is a tribute to the sustained efforts of Pakistan Navy to promote Golf in Pakistan’s cultural heartland.

Commodore Dr. S M Shahzad added that Pakistan Navy is now an established name in the far corners of this most populous province. As a result, over the years this championship has attained a high level of majestic elegance.

The grand prize distribution ceremony was attended by a large number of civil & military dignitaries and participating golfers.