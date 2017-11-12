PPP chairman sees recent political developments in Karachi as farce

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has termed the political developments took place recently in Karachi as farce.

What a farce #Karachi politics has been for the past few days. Our city deserves better. — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) November 12, 2017

In a message posted to Twitter on Sunday, Bilawal said that the port city deserves better.

The PPP leader was referring to the recent brief alliance formed between the MQM-P and PSP.