Sun November 12, 2017
National

Web Desk
November 12, 2017

PPP chairman sees recent political developments in Karachi as farce

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has termed the political developments took place recently in Karachi as farce.

In a message posted to Twitter on Sunday, Bilawal said that the port city deserves better.

The PPP leader was referring to the recent brief alliance formed between the MQM-P and PSP.

