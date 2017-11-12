Sun November 12, 2017
Sports

Web Desk
November 12, 2017

Pakistan Super League 3 draft being held

Player draft for Pakistan Super League’s third edition is underway where six franchises would pick cricketers to complete their 20-member squads.

The ceremony is being held at a local hotel where Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Najam Sethi, Franchise owners, coaches and other staff is present.

Foreign players including Chris Lynn, J.P. Duminy, Mitchell Johnson, Dwayne Bravo, Imran Tahir, Angelo Mathews, Luke Ronchi, Colin Ingram, Wayne Parnell, and John Hastings, Luke Wright, Shane Watson were available to be picked in the draft.  

The six PSL teams — which already have nine-player squads — will be able to pick up to 11 players each to complete their 20-member squad using a $1.2 million purse.

Teams will have the option to pick up to four players each in the Supplementary category.

Platinum Category

Lahore Qalandars have picked  Chris Lynn, Islamabad United J.P. Duminy,  Karachi Kings , Colin Ingram, Quetta Gladiators Shane Watson Peshawar Zalmi ,  Dwayne Bravo, and Multan Sultan Imran Tahir in the Platinum catogory.

Gold Category

Karachi Kings picked Luke Wright, Islamabad United Fahim Ashraf, Peshawar Zalmi Hammad Azam, Quetta Gladiators Rahat Ali, Lahore Qalandars Bilal Asif and Multan Sultan Ahmed Shehzad in the Gold Category.

