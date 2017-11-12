Sun November 12, 2017
REUTERS
November 12, 2017

Iraqi army helicopter crash kills seven

BAGHDAD: An Iraqi army helicopter crashed during a routine flight on Sunday, killing all seven people on board, a military statement and Iraqi air force officers said.

The Russian-made Mi-17 helicopter went down near the southern province of Kut, the statement said.

Two pilots and five army officers were killed, Iraqi air force officers told Reuters.

A technical malfunction caused the crash, the military statement said.

Iraq is slowly rebuilding its air force, once one of the world´s largest, after the U.S. -led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein in 2003.

