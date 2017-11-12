Sun November 12, 2017
November 12, 2017

Saudi women to be allowed into sports stadiums

Saudi authorities have decided to allow women to enter sports stadiums.

According to media reports, the women in the  Kingdom will be seated in the family section, an area separate from the male-only crowd.

The General Sports Authority described the decision as one that will allow families into the stadiums from next year.

The authority said the three major sports stadiums in the capital, Riyadh, and the cities of Jiddah and Dammam, will undergo renovations to accommodate families.

The decision comes after the Saudi public appeared to welcome a decision to allow women to drive for the first time next year. Reform is being driven by powerful Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman.

Women were allowed into the Riyadh stadium for national day celebrations last month.

 

 

