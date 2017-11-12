Palestinians mark death anniversary of Yasser Arafat

Palestinians on Saturday marked the 13th death anniversary of Palestine Liberation Organization leader, Yasser Arafat, the founder of the Fatah movement.

Fatah supporters and Palestinians loyal to Fatah took to the streets of Occupied Palestine to honor their leader.

Fatah movement was part of the Palestine Liberation Organization, which Arafat chaired for 35 years.

Arafat died on Nov. 11, 2004, in Paris of unknown causes, but many Palestinians accuse Israel of having poisoned the leader, who had been under siege by Israeli forces in his West Bank compound located in Ramallah since 2002.

Arafat was the first president of the Palestinian National Authority.