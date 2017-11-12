Sun November 12, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
November 12, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Palestinians mark death anniversary of Yasser Arafat

Palestinians on Saturday marked the 13th death anniversary of Palestine Liberation Organization leader, Yasser Arafat,  the founder of the Fatah movement.

Fatah supporters and Palestinians loyal to Fatah took to the streets of Occupied Palestine to honor their leader.

Fatah movement was part of the Palestine Liberation Organization, which Arafat  chaired for 35 years.

Arafat died on Nov. 11, 2004, in Paris of unknown causes, but many Palestinians accuse Israel of having poisoned the leader, who had been under siege by Israeli forces in his West Bank compound located in Ramallah since 2002.

Arafat was the first president of the Palestinian National Authority.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Britain´s Queen steps down from Remembrance Sunday role

Britain´s Queen steps down from Remembrance Sunday role
Trump offers to mediate in South China Sea row

Trump offers to mediate in South China Sea row
Iraqi army helicopter crash kills seven

Iraqi army helicopter crash kills seven
Chinese farmer turned eco-warrior takes on big business

Chinese farmer turned eco-warrior takes on big business
Load More load more