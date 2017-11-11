Sat November 11, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
November 12, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Iran tells France nuclear deal ´not negotiable´

Iran tells France nuclear deal ´not negotiable´

TEHRAN: Iran´s nuclear deal is "not negotiable", Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Bassam Ghassemi said Saturday in response to remarks by the French president.

Emmanuel Macron called for vigilance towards Tehran over its ballistic missile programme and regional activities, in an interview published Wednesday by the Emirati daily Al-Ittihad.

"We have told French leaders on several occasions that the Iran nuclear deal is not negotiable and that no other issues can be included in the text" of the 2015 agreement, state news agency IRNA quoted Ghassemi as saying.

France, the foreign ministry speaker said, is "fully aware of our country´s intangible position concerning the issue of Iran´s defensive affairs which are not negotiable".

In the interview with Al-Ittihad, published during Macron´s 24-hour visit to Abu Dhabi, the French president said: "It is important to remain firm with Iran over its regional activities and its ballistic programme."

Macron also said there was no immediate alternative to the Iranian nuclear deal -- long lambasted by US President Donald Trump -- which curbs Iran´s nuclear programme.

France has been trying to salvage the 2015 nuclear which Iran signed with six world powers -- Britain, China, Germany, France, Russia and the United States.

On October 13, Macron told Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a phone call that France remained committed to the deal.

But the French leader stressed it was also necessary to have a dialogue with Iran on other strategic issues, including Tehran´s ballistic missile programme and regional security, a proposal ruled out by Iran.

Iran´s nuclear deal saw sanctions imposed on Tehran lifted in exchange for limits on its atomic programme.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Sierra Leone unearths 476-carat gem in new diamond find

Sierra Leone unearths 476-carat gem in new diamond find
Louvre Abu Dhabi draws cosmopolitan crowd on opening day

Louvre Abu Dhabi draws cosmopolitan crowd on opening day
Boko Haram kills three soldiers in ambush

Boko Haram kills three soldiers in ambush
26 dead in artillery fire, Russia raids in Syria: monitor

26 dead in artillery fire, Russia raids in Syria: monitor
Load More load more