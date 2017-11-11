Boxer Amir Khan sorts out all issues with wife Faryal Makhdoom

LONDON: Boxer Amir Khan and his wife Faryal Makhdoom have sorted out their all issues and reunited.

Amir Faryal’s bitter split had been making headlines since the news of their divorce was announced on Amir’s Twitter handle.

The boxer shared reconciliation news with the fans on social media, saying they have sorted out all issues.

Sharing photo with his four month pregnant wife, after sorting out all the issues, Amir said, “Closing the year with a happy ending.”

Pakistani origin British boxing star Amir Khan had tied the knot with his American bride in 2013. Their first child, a daughter named Lamaisah, was born in 2014.