Sat November 11, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
November 12, 2017

Share

British boxer Amir Khan files for divorce

British boxer Amir Khan files for divorce
Read More

British boxer Amir Khan decides to part ways with wife Faryal

Pakistani origin British boxer Amir Khan on Friday announced that he has decided to part ways with...

Read More
Advertisement

Boxer Amir Khan sorts out all issues with wife Faryal Makhdoom

Boxer Amir Khan sorts out all issues with wife Faryal Makhdoom

LONDON: Boxer Amir Khan and his wife Faryal Makhdoom have sorted out their all issues and reunited.

Amir Faryal’s bitter split had been making headlines since the news of their divorce was announced on Amir’s Twitter handle.

The boxer shared reconciliation news with the fans on social media, saying they have sorted out all issues.

Sharing photo with his four month pregnant wife, after sorting out all the issues, Amir said, “Closing the year with a happy ending.”

Pakistani origin British boxing star Amir Khan had tied the knot with his American bride in 2013. Their first child, a daughter named Lamaisah, was born in 2014. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

Judo: France´s Riner wins record 10th world title

Judo: France´s Riner wins record 10th world title
Sabalenka edges struggling Stephens to level Fed Cup final

Sabalenka edges struggling Stephens to level Fed Cup final
Pakistan put off West Indies series to March

Pakistan put off West Indies series to March
Zeeshan lifts Chief Of The Air Staff National Junior Squash Championship Trophy

Zeeshan lifts Chief Of The Air Staff National Junior Squash Championship Trophy
Load More load more