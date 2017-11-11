Sat November 11, 2017
Web Desk
November 11, 2017

CTD arrest suspected terrorist

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday arrested a terrorist belonging to a banned outfit for his involvement in an attack on a police check post and murder of a cop.

Sources said that the CTD arrested a wanted member of a banned group from the Army Stadium Chowk. The accused is identified as Ahsanullah.

They said that the suspect is involved in an attack on a police check post in Budhber area in 2014 and also in the murder of policeman Anwar Ali.

