CTD arrest suspected terrorist

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday arrested a terrorist belonging to a banned outfit for his involvement in an attack on a police check post and murder of a cop.
Sources said that the CTD arrested a wanted member of a banned group from the Army Stadium Chowk. The accused is identified as Ahsanullah.
They said that the suspect is involved in an attack on a police check post in Budhber area in 2014 and also in the murder of policeman Anwar Ali.
PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday arrested a terrorist belonging to a banned outfit for his involvement in an attack on a police check post and murder of a cop.
Sources said that the CTD arrested a wanted member of a banned group from the Army Stadium Chowk. The accused is identified as Ahsanullah.
They said that the suspect is involved in an attack on a police check post in Budhber area in 2014 and also in the murder of policeman Anwar Ali.
Comments