Figure skating: Russia's Voronov wins men's singles title

OSAKA, Japan: Sergei Voronov of Russia claimed his first Grand Prix title in the men´s event here on Saturday.

He displayed soaring, dynamic jumps and spins to seal his first Grand Prix victory with 271.12 points, fending off challenges by Israeli Alexei Bychenko, who was runner-up.

"I´m so tired," Voronov said, adding that he wants to maintain his form all the way through to the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The men´s event was overshadowed by the absence of Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu, who withdrew due to an injury, disappointing local fans.

Hanyu, winner of NHK Trophy in the past two years, pulled out at the last minute after damaging ankle ligaments in a fall during practice on Thursday.

The accident hit the 22-year-old three months ahead of the Winter Games where he is set to defend the Olympic title.

He said he would now focus on treatment and building up to the national championships in December, suggesting he has no concerns about being fit for the Olympics.

In the pairs, Chinese Sui Wenjing and Hang Cong won, followed by Rissian Ksenia Stolbova and Fefor Klimov. Kristina Astakhova and Alexei Rogonov of Russia won bronze.