Figure skating: Russian Medvedeva wins women's singles title

OSAKA, Japan: Two-time world champion Evgenia Medvedeva won her first NHK Trophy title boding well for Russia in the Olympic season.

Medvedeva, 17, maintained her lead from the short programme to top the podium with 224.39 points at Osaka´s Municipal Central Gymnasium.

Italy´s former world champion Caroline Kostner came an impressive second after sitting out two seasons, while another Russian Polina Tsurskaya came third at this fourth event of the Grand Prix Series.

Medvedeva fell on the ice in an early triple flip but quickly recovered with elegant jumps and emotional skating to "Anna Karenina" by Dario Marianelli in her free programme session.

The Russian sensation said her triumph was owed to some generously warm support from the Japanese fans.

"Whenever I skate in Japan, I can bet on being cheered by a warm audience, and this time I was able to skate in good condition," Medvedeva said.

"Unfortunately, I made a little mistake, but I was able to skate to the end thanks to the people here," she added.