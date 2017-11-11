MQM-P not to merge with PSP: Subzwari

KARACHI: MQM-P leader Faisal Subzwari cleared on Saturday that the party would not merge with any political party, including the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP).

Addressing a presser here, he said that the MQM-P had made serious efforts to form an alliance with the PSP, however, Mustafa Kamal lost the opportunity by his irresponsible statements.

Mustafa Kamal had earlier alleged that the MQM-P was an agent of RAW while in the next breath he claimed that ex-DG Rangers, Sindh, Bilal Akbar founded the party, Subzwari said.

Terming the PSP chief’s allegations as disappointing; the MQM-P leader thanked Mustafa Kamal, saying due to him our disgruntled workers have rejoined us today.

MQM-P Deputy Convener Amir Khan said that the party was and would remain united.

Earlier in the day, former Karachi mayor and leader of the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Mustafa Kamal had conceded that he held talks with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) at the behest of the "establishment, rejecting the impression that he was the one who asked for talks with MQM.

"Without being emotional . . . i will present some facts before you," said he while addressing a press conference.

He said the establishment hosted the talks at the request of Farooq Sattar who was trying for merger of PSP with Muttahida Qaumi Movement for the last eight months.

He said dozens of meeting between MQM and PSP were held where establishment acted as an arbitrator.

The former Karachi mayor said Kamran Tessori, Khawaja Izhar ul Hassan, Kanwar Naveed, Amir Khan, Waseem Akhtar Faisal Sabzwari and some other MQM leaders used to attend those meetings.

"Farooq Sattar told half lies. I will speak full truth. We did not invite Sattar for a meeting. Instead he was already present in the meeting with "establishment" when we reached their," he said of the meeting that was said to have taken place at a "safe house".

"Sindh governor said Farooq Sattar told him he was being forced to do certain things. Saad Rafique is also saying establishment is behind efforts to being together both the parties."

He said it's been projected in the media as if the establishment is backing the Pak Sarzameen Party. Farooq Sattar also gave the same impression in his letter to chief of the Pakistan Army, ISI and MI.

"Why establishment wants to do this? because they know Altaf Hussain works for Raw agent, he is a traitor," said he.

"Sattar was unable to run the party so he approached establishment to call us for a meeting"

"Today he is going to Yadgar-e-Shuhada. Doesn't he know who murdered Dr Imran Farooq," he asked. "Farooq Sattar knows founder of MQM was behind Imran Farooq's murder".

Kamal said the MQM-P was formed in the room of former Director General Sindh Rangers Bilal Akbar following August 22 speech of Altaf Hussain.