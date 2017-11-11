Sat November 11, 2017
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 11, 2017

Elvis Presley’s divorce papers up for £25,000 bid

Divorce papers of Elvis Presley, an American singer and actor are expected to fetch up to £25,000 at their auction today in UK.

Auctioneer Andrew Aldridge described the papers as "a fabulous piece of show business history", saying the document offers a collector the chance to own something from one of the most important episodes in Elvis's life."

Made of 1972, the divorce papers were signed three times by Elvis and four times by former wife Priscilla, including their lawyers, August 15.

"These are exceptional examples of Elvis' signature, being both bold and large. It is extremely rare to have Elvis sign in his full name, Elvis Aaron Presley, and also Aaron with two AAs, as it was written on his tombstone," Mr. Aldridge convinces.

He said that the papers apprehend how the divorce was ensued after the couple began living separately from February 1972, including details prior to when the two were married in Las Vegas in 1967 and had one daughter, Lisa Presley, the following year.

"Each of the 12 pages contains fascinating details and offers the reader a snapshot into the details involved between both parties that only legal documents can give.

Mr. Aldridge said the divorce papers were estimated to be voiced between £20,000 and £25,000 when they papers go for bidding on Saturday.

"Unfortunate circumstances and unhappy differences have arisen between the parties by reason of which they have lived separate and apart since February 23, 1972, and by reason of which they intend to dissolve their marriage through a petition therefore to be filed by husband in the Los Angeles Superior Court," the writings in the papers declare.

Also regarded as King of Rock and Roll" or simply "the King”, Elvis was considered among the momentous cultural icons of the 20th century.

