Putin says claims of Russian meddling in US vote ´fantasies´

DANANG, Vietnam: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday said accusations that Moscow meddled in US elections, particularly through contacts with Donald Trump´s campaign team are "fantasies" and are motivated by American domestic politics.
"Everything about the so-called Russian dossier in the US is a manifestation of continuing domestic political struggle," he said, adding that allegations that his niece has met with Trump´s former advisor George Papadopoulos are "some kind of fantasies."
Comments