US shopkeeper fends off armed robbers

CCTV footage from a store in US state of Louisiana recently went viral. In the video, the store's owner Frank Issa is seen shooting at a group of armed robbers as they entered the store and threatened him in Wardville area of the state.

According to local media reports, Store owner Frank Issa said the armed men asked for money and threatened customers.

They appear to dodge being struck critically and can be seen running out of the store.

Issa said he believes he hit one of the men in the stomach and the other in the arm.

According to police one of the suspects was in the hospital, and the other was treated and released to his parents, suggesting that he is underage.

Police are still searching for the third suspect, who could not be seen on camera in the store and who was not shot.