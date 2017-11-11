Karzai accuses US of colluding with Daesh in Afghanistan

Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai has accused the United States of colluding with Daesh in Afghanistan and allowing the group to flourish in the war stricken country.

"In my view under the full presence, surveillance, military, political, intelligence, Daesh has emerged" said he in an interview with Al Jazeera.

"And for two years the Afghan people came, cried loud about their suffering, of violations. Nothing was done."



The former president said the Americans used Islamic State militant group as an excuse to drop the Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB)---Mother Of All Bombs-- in Afghanistan.



"And the next day, Daesh takes the next district in Afghanistan," he told Al Jazeera.

“That proves to us that there is a hand in it and that hand can be no one else but them [the US] in Afghanistan."

He said welcomes a recent call to investigate war crimes in Afghanistan.

Karzai also acknowledged that there were human rights violations during his government.

"Definitely, there were violations by the Afghan security forces, by the US, and by others."

Karzai said he would help with any investigation, even into his own potential complicity.

"I have been asking for this so that they come to Afghanistan and investigate as to what has happened in this country."

During the interview, Karzai was also asked to respond to claims by human rights groups that he was warned while in office that human-rights abuses were taking place.

"They are wrong," he said. "They didn't tell me. I told them."

"I told the Western human rights bodies as to what was going on in Afghanistan. They were hiding it. The Western press was hiding it. I told them. I raised it," the former Afghan president said.