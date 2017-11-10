Kamal to respond Sattar in today's presser

KARACHI: In response to Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Chairman Farooq Sattar’s presser, Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chief Mustafa Kamal has announced to hold an important press conference today (Saturday), 12:30pm at Pakistan House.

On Thursday, addressing a press conference at his residence in the PIB Colony, MQM-P chief Farooq Sattar said that the decision, to make alliance with Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP), was taken in consultation with the other leadership of the party, namely Sindh Opposition Leader Khawaja Izhar-ul-Hasan, MPA Faisal Sabzwari, Senator Nasreen Jaleel, party spokesperson Aminul Haq and Karachi mayor Waseem Akhtar.

Mentioning PSP Chairperson Mustafa Kamal's statement that the talks about the alliance were underway for six months and its initial phase was concluded on Tuesday night, Sattar said that he had kept the details of this span of time secret but wrote them at length in a letter to the prime minister, army chief, director generals of Inter-Services Intelligence and Military Intelligence and chief justice of the country.

During the press conference, MQM-P chief said that Kamal’s speech during the presser had hurt his and the sentiments of the Muhajir community.