Gen. Zubair Hayat installed as 3rd ‘Col-in-Chief’ of Regiment of Artillery

RAWALPINDI: General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chairman JCS Committee has been installed as 3rd ‘Col-in-Chief’ of Regiment of Artillery at Artillery Centre, Attock, Friday.

According to ISPR, speaking at the occasion, General Zubair Mahmood Hayat expressed his resolve to continue efforts for solidification and welfare of the Corps of Artillery.

Lieutenant General Mian Hilal Hussain was also appointed as ‘Colonel Commandant’ of the Artillery Regiment during the ceremony.

After the ceremony, General Zubair Mahmood Hayat laid wreath at the ‘Yadgar-e-Shuhada’. He was also presented Guard of Honour.

A large number of serving and retired officers, Junior Commissioned Officers and soldiers attended the ceremony.