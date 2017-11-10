PIPFPD welcomes Pakistan’s decision to arrange Kulbhushan, wife meeting

Pakistan-India Peoples' Forum for Peace and Democracy (PIPFPD) has welcomes the decision of the Pakistan government "to arrange a meeting of Kulbhushan Jadhav with his wife, in Pakistan, purely on humanitarian grounds."

In a statement, the PIPFPD said it is a step in the right direction and it will send a positive message.

The Forum at the same time, requested Pakistan government to allow parents of Hamid Ansari to meet him. They are trying desperately to meet him for a long time.

“We also believe that both the countries must allow relatives of all arrested persons including fishermen to meet them,” it added.

Ideally, both the countries should release all the fishermen, women from their custody.