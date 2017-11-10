Sridevi-Sajal Ali's 'MOM' to be released in Russia

Mumbai: Bollywood's intense drama thriller film 'MOM' is all set to release in Russia under the title 'MAMA.' after it was shown in various countries, including India and Pakistan.

The film will first premiere at a popular Film Festival in Russia followed by a countrywide release.

The Sridevi-starrer will have the biggest release for an Indian film in Russia.

Apart from bringing together three heavyweight actors - Sridevi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna, the film opened to rave reviews with the trade and industry praising Sridevi's choice of picking a bold and unconventional subject.

The movie, starred also Sajal Ali and Adnan Siddiqui from Pakistan, was directed by Ravi Udyawar with music by A.R. Rahman.

It has also created ripples internationally and was even screened to qualify for the 75th Golden Globe Awards in the foreign film category.

The story revolves around Sridevi, as a vigilante, who sets out to avenge her daughter, played by young Sajal Ali.