Musharraf forms grand alliance Pakistan Awami Ittehad

DUBAI: All Pakistan Muslim League (AML) chief and former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf has formed a ‘grand alliance’ of 23 political parties.

The grand alliance named as Pakistan Awami Ittehad will operate under the leadership of Musharraf.

Iqbal Dar has been appointed Secretary General of the alliance. The central office of the alliance will be in Islamabad.

Speaking at the teleconference from Dubai with the leaders of new alliance, former president thanked allies for electing him as the leader of the political struggle.

He said that all the member parties will contest together with one name

He also dismissed persistent rumours that he had wished to lead the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).

The former military ruler also invited MQM-P as well as Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) to join.

He said all political parties representing the Muhajir community should be united.

Musharraf claimed that several leaders in the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) are ready to part ways with the ruling party and a new political force will emerge soon.

He also invited Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) in the alliance.

The former president also advised Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to join hands with a group that would take Pakistan forward while accusing him of only thinking about his own party (PTI).

The ex-President announced that he will soon return to Pakistan and the cases against him. (NNI/INP/Sabah)