Shakira cancels first week of concerts of her world tour

Paris: Pop star Shakira was forced to cancel the first swathe of concerts of her world tour Friday because of a problem with her vocal cords, the tour´s promoters said.

The Colombian singer postponed two concerts this weekend in Paris and a Belgian date on Sunday as well as a concert in Amsterdam on Tuesday "on the orders of her doctor", they said.

The cancellations come after the "Hips Don´t Lie" star called off the opening concert of the "El Dorado World Tour" in Cologne on Wednesday, telling fans that all cancelled shows would be rearranged.

"We regret to announce the postponement of the dates," promoters Live Nation said.

"It was under the orders of her doctor because the singer´s vocal cords are still recovering."

"Shakira is really upset not to see her fans, and is thankful for all the support they have given her in this difficult period," their statement added.

The singer is now due to kick off the tour in the southern French city of Montpellier next Thursday before a slew of Spanish concerts, which will end in her adopted home of Barcelona at the end of the month.

The star, who has a reported net worth of around 260 million euros (Â£300 million), was this week caught up in the "Paradise Papers" leaks.

According to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists she avoids tax by being domiciled in the Bahamas and has transferred the rights to her songs to companies in Malta and Luxembourg.