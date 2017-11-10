Daesh leader Baghdadi was reported in Syrian town: Hezbollah

BEIRUT: A Hezbollah-run news outlet said on Friday that Islamic State (Daesh) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was reported present in the Syrian town of Albu Kamal during the Syrian army and its allies´ operation to clear it.

The report did not say if Baghdadi was captured in the town, which the Syrian army and its allies said they had captured this week.