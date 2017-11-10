Daesh leader Baghdadi was reported in Syrian town: Hezbollah

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIRUT: A Hezbollah-run news outlet said on Friday that Islamic State (Daesh) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was reported present in the Syrian town of Albu Kamal during the Syrian army and its allies´ operation to clear it.
The report did not say if Baghdadi was captured in the town, which the Syrian army and its allies said they had captured this week.
BEIRUT: A Hezbollah-run news outlet said on Friday that Islamic State (Daesh) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was reported present in the Syrian town of Albu Kamal during the Syrian army and its allies´ operation to clear it.
The report did not say if Baghdadi was captured in the town, which the Syrian army and its allies said they had captured this week.
Comments