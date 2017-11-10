Four ‘street criminals’ arrested in Karachi raid

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Four suspected street criminals were arrested during a police raid in Pak Colony area of the city on late Thursday night.
The raid was conducted on the basis of intelligence information.
Police said weapons, two motorcycles and mobile phones were recovered from the possession of he suspects.
The police said the suspects were involved in street crimes.
