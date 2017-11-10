Fri November 10, 2017
National

November 10, 2017

Four ‘street criminals’ arrested in Karachi raid

KARACHI: Four suspected street criminals were arrested during a police raid in Pak Colony area of the city on late Thursday night.

The raid was conducted on the basis of intelligence information.

Police said weapons, two motorcycles and mobile phones were recovered from the possession of he suspects.

The police said the suspects were involved in street crimes.

