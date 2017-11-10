Fri November 10, 2017
November 10, 2017

Congress govt in India celebrates Tipu Sultan’s birth anniversary

Bengaluru: The Congress government in Karnataka is celebrating  the birth anniversary of 18th century ruler Tipu Sultan for the third year, Indian media reported on Friday.

The city has come under a thick security blanket ahead of the 'Tipu Jayanti' celebrations organised across the state by the government  to mark the birth anniversary of the ruler of the Mysore Kingdom.

A large number of policemen have been deployed in the sensitive places. Police said no procession will be allowed in the city that is related to Tipu Jayanti, except for the one organized by the state government.

Tipu Sultan died fighting the British in 1799 and it was only in 2015 that the state government decided to officially celebrate his death - describing him as one of the earliest freedom fighters.

But the decision met with resistance from the right wing parties. The first year of the official celebration saw violent protests in which two people died.

Last year celebrations were rather peaceful, although protests continued with a lot of security in place.

