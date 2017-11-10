Bolivians celebrate annual skull festival

Every year, hundreds of Bolivians like Mozon bring human skulls adorned with flowers to a cemetery in La Paz, asking for money, health and other favors as part of a festival.

Devotees showed up with the skulls, known as “natitas,” for a short gathering that includes music, dance and the lighting of candles .The ritual is celebrated a week after the Day of the Dead.

The Roman Catholic Church considers the skull festival to be pagan, but it doesn’t forbid people from taking part.

Experts say it was common in pre-Columbian times to keep skulls as trophies and display them to symbolize death and rebirth.