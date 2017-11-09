UK Minister visits school, model police station in Mardan

PESHAWAR: The UK Minister of Asia and the Pacific, Mark Field, on Thursday visited Government Girls Higher Secondary School and a Model Police Station in Mardan as a guest of honour.

Mark Field, the first British Minister to visit Mardan for over a decade. He attended the event to celebrate the completion of construction work at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Mardan. He also visited different parts of the modern police station.

RPO Alam Khan Shinwari and DPO Mian Saeed Ahmed, superintendent police (SP) Operation Abdur Rauf Babar and other police officers were also present on the occasion.

It is learned that the British government, through UKAid, supports the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) to improve public services. The UK has funded an ambitious programme of school construction and repairs, as part of a wider programme of technical support and stipends to improve the quality of education and the number of children going to school.

The UK is also funding improving access for women in KP to the criminal justice system, and have introduced Women’s Desks in police stations across the province.