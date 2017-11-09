MQM-P chief Farooq Sattar presents himself for accountability

KARACHI: MQM-P chief Farooq Sattar addressing a presser here on Thursday presented himself for accountability.

Sharing details of his political carrer, Sattar said that he joined the All Pakistan Muttahida Students Organization in 1979.

He added that he was the head of the Senate’s third largest party.

Sattar said that the Muhajir community and their mandate had been insulted yesterday at the Karachi Press Club.

The MQM-P chief said that he had never misused his power for his personal interest.