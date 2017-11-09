Thu November 09, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
November 9, 2017

Share

Advertisement

MQM-P chief Farooq Sattar presents himself for accountability

MQM-P chief Farooq Sattar presents himself for accountability

KARACHI: MQM-P chief Farooq Sattar addressing a presser here on Thursday presented himself for accountability.

Sharing details of his political carrer, Sattar said that he joined the All Pakistan Muttahida Students Organization in 1979.

He added that he was the head of the Senate’s third largest party.

Sattar said that the Muhajir community and their mandate had been insulted yesterday at the Karachi Press Club. 

The MQM-P chief said that he had never misused his power for his personal interest.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

More From National

Pak Navy assumes guards duty at mausoleum Of Allama Iqbal

Pak Navy assumes guards duty at mausoleum Of Allama Iqbal
Security forces foil major terrorist bid in Zhob: ISPR

Security forces foil major terrorist bid in Zhob: ISPR
COAS meets US envoy

COAS meets US envoy
Zardari says Nawaz putting country’s security at risk for his own sake

Zardari says Nawaz putting country’s security at risk for his own sake
Load More load more