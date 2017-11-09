Dhoni’s wife can’t stop laughing at hubby’s dance on ‘Desi Boyz’ song

NEW DELHI: Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is loved around the world for his cricket skills, coolness and character and is also known to be fun-loving person.

Recently a video was shared on social media, in which MS Dhoni is with wife Sakshi and is seen dancing on a Bollywood number as his wife laughs.

Such an adorable video of our #CaptainCool #SuperAdorable #Throwback #MsDhoni #SakshiDhoni #Dance #SapnaMotiBhavani A post shared by Cricket Shots® (@cricketshots) on Nov 8, 2017 at 9:42am PST

In the video, Dhoni is dancing and his wife Sakshi is laughing at him. The cricketer is dancing on the Bollywood number ‘Jhak maar ke‘ from movie Desi Boyz.

Sakshi cannot stop laughing as her husband performs a few dance steps. Dhoni himself also enjoyed dancing on the song.

Although, it is not clear that when the video was shot, the movie was released in 2012.

Dhoni is a two-time World Cup winning and Champions Trophy winning captain for India.

He left his captaincy in January this year but remained part of the Indian team as a wicketkeeper-batsman.