World's first personal hybrid electric octocopter to be showcased at 2018 CES

An American technology company has announced that it will showcase The SureFly™ Octocopter, the world's first personal electric octocopter; the W-15 electric pickup truck, the first electric pickup from an OEM and the new N-Gen low delivery-platform electric delivery van.

The company will showcase the three technology firsts at 2018 CES in Las Vegas.

Steve Burns, Workhorse CEO said that "CES is the perfect technology venue for us to showcase our three new technology firsts."

"We know technology-informed people come to CES from all over the world, and we are very excited to show them our SureFly, our low delivery-platform electric N-Gen van, and our W-15 electric pickup, he maintained.