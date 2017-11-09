Thu November 09, 2017
National

Web Desk
November 9, 2017

COAS meets US envoy

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday held a meeting with US Ambassador David Hale here at the General Headquarters.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, matters of mutual interest came under discussion during the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa also met with the commander of the Royal Jordanian Air Force at the General Headquarters.

During the meeting, the COAS discussed matters of mutual interest with the Jordanian Air Force commander.

The statement added that the RJAF commander lauded Pakistan Army's efforts against terrorism.

 

