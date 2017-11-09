Thu November 09, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
November 9, 2017

Share

Pakistan bans Sharjeel Khan for 5 years in spot fixing

Pakistan bans Sharjeel Khan for 5 years in spot fixing
Read More

Sharjeel Khan claims innocence

KARACHI: Pakistan’s suspended opener Sharjeel Khan has claimed he has done nothing that...

Read More
Advertisement

Sharjeel likely to move high court after appeal against spot-fixing ban rejected

Lahore: An appeal by fast-rising Pakistan opener Sharjeel Khan against a five-year ban over spot-fixing was rejected this week with his lawyer Thursday vowing to challenge the decision in a higher court.

Sharjeel, 28, was banned for five years, two-and-a-half of them suspended, in August following an investigation by a three-member Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) tribunal.

The scandal surfaced during the second edition of the Pakistan Super League in February this year. The league was held in the United Arab Emirates with the final staged in Lahore.

One-man adjudicator Justice Faqir Khokhar upheld the ban late Wednesday and also rejected the PCB´s appeal to increase the punishment, which can range from five years to a life ban according to the anti-corruption code.

"The decision is disappointing and we will definitely go to the high court after knowing on what grounds our appeal was rejected," Sharjeel´s lawyer Shaigan Ijaz told AFP.

"The PCB has not been able to prove the spot-fixing and that has halted a promising career."

At the time of the ban, Sharjeel had played one Test, 25 one-day internationals and 15 Twenty20s for Pakistan. He was also contracted by English county Leicestershire and was in line for getting more contracts in Twenty20 leagues around the world.

Sharjeel was charged with deliberately playing two dot balls -- deliveries off which no run is scored -- in his team Islamabad United´s opening match against Peshawar Zalmi in Dubai.

Spot-fixing involves determining the outcome of a specific part of a match rather than the overall result, and is therefore harder to detect than match-fixing.

His fellow opener Khalid Latif was banned for five years and fined one million rupees (10,000 dollars) for orchestrating the deal with a bookie.

Paceman Mohammad Irfan and spinner Mohammad Nawaz were banned for one year and two months respectively over not reporting fixing offers.

Two other players -- Shahzaib Hasan and Nasir Jamshed -- are also under investigation by the tribunal.

The latest hearing in that case was due to wrap up later Thursday.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

Asad Shafiq highest paid cricketer in Pakistan over past 4 years

Asad Shafiq highest paid cricketer in Pakistan over past 4 years
Do you know how much Kohli earns from one Instagram post?

Do you know how much Kohli earns from one Instagram post?
Chung powers into Next Gen ATP Final semi-finals

Chung powers into Next Gen ATP Final semi-finals
7th Chief of Naval Staff Amateur Golf Championship to tee off from Nov 10

7th Chief of Naval Staff Amateur Golf Championship to tee off from Nov 10
Load More load more