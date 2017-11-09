MQM leaders meet today to discuss alliance with PSP

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Farooq Sattar has convened a meeting of the party to address the grievances of the members who has expressed reservations over his plans to make an alliance with the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP).

Politics in Karachi witnessed a dramatic change on Wednesday when leaders of both the parties sat together at a press conference and announced to form an alliance.

Several MQM leaders including Amir Khan, Kishwar Zahra, Kanwar Navid, Shabbir Qaimkhani, Shahid Pasha and Nameeul Haq are said to have expressed concerns over Sattar’s decision.

On Wednesday Qaimkhani left in the middle of the press conference while Ali Raza Abidi, a member of the National Assembly, posted a tweet announcing to quit the party.

Sources said the meeting would take place at MQM’s headquarters in Bahadurabad at 5:00 pm during which Sattar would brief his party leaders and take them into confidence regarding his decision of making an alliance with PSP.

The sources said Sattar and other leaders of the MQM spent the whole night discussing the reservations expressed by their comrades.

Some MQM leaders say the decision to make an alliance with Sattar was unilateral that was made without taking them into confidence.

They say what would happen to MQM’s electoral symbol Kite and the party itself if the party plans to contest the next general election on a difference election symbol and name after an alliance with PSP.

During the Wednesday’s press conference PSP leader Mustafa Kamal said MQM’s name was not acceptable and both the parties would go to election with a different name and symbol.

Sattar, however, said at the end of press conference that MQM Pakistan and PSP were not going to be dissolved.