Thu November 09, 2017
National

November 9, 2017

Pak army kills four terrorists in Khyber Agency

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army on Thursday killed at least four terrorists and injured five others in a gun battle in country’s tribal belt near Afghan border.

Citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the army, Geo News reported that a group of terrorists attacked an army post in Khyber Agency’s Rajgal area.

The attack which was repulsed by the army also led to martyrdom of a soldier identified as Muhammad Ilyas.

According to the ISPR, the outpost that was  recently set up  in Rajgal came under attack from terrorists from across the border in Afghanistan

The ISPR said the army gave befitting and response to terrorists.

