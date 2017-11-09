Do you know how much Kohli earns from one Instagram post?

Be it cricket or rumors about his wedding with bollywood star Anushka Sharma, India cricket captain Virat Kohli remains a hot topic for the media.

Recently, Kohli made it to Forbes list for his massive fan following and for earning whooping amount from his Instagram posts.

In the first half of the year, Kohli became the 88th and only athlete from India to feature in the Forbes list of top 100 highest paid athletes. And now he has crossed Barcelona legend Lionel Messi to become the most marketable athlete of 2017.

The star cricketer has over 36 million fans on Facebook, Instagram followers of over 15 million and 20 million followers on Twitter.

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Oct 18, 2017 at 9:27am PDT

According to a Forbes report, the Indian captain earns a startling $500,000 per post through one Instagram post. The football icon Cristiano Ronaldo is tied up with Kohli at the second place, while comedian Kevin Hart topped the chart with $1 million per post.

Kohli reportedly earn $22 million through brand endorsement contract, out of which $19 million came through endorsements alone in the year 2017 alone.