Thu November 09, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
November 9, 2017

Share

Indian skipper Kohli turns 29

Indian skipper Kohli turns 29
Read More

Kohli given clean chit for using walkie talkie

NEW DELHI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday gave a clean chit to India captain...

Read More
Advertisement

Do you know how much Kohli earns from one Instagram post?

Do you know how much Kohli earns from one Instagram post?

Be it cricket or rumors about his wedding with bollywood star Anushka Sharma, India cricket captain Virat Kohli remains a hot topic for the media.

Recently, Kohli made it to Forbes list for his massive fan following and for earning whooping amount from his Instagram posts.

In the first half of the year, Kohli became the 88th and only athlete from India to feature in the Forbes list of top 100 highest paid athletes. And now he has crossed Barcelona legend Lionel Messi to become the most marketable athlete of 2017.

The star cricketer has over 36 million fans on Facebook, Instagram followers of over 15 million and 20 million followers on Twitter.

 

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on

According to a Forbes report, the Indian captain earns a startling $500,000 per post through one Instagram post. The football icon Cristiano Ronaldo is tied up with Kohli at the second place, while comedian Kevin Hart topped the chart with $1 million per post.

Kohli reportedly earn $22 million through brand endorsement contract, out of which $19 million came through endorsements alone in the year 2017 alone.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

Chung powers into Next Gen ATP Final semi-finals

Chung powers into Next Gen ATP Final semi-finals
7th Chief of Naval Staff Amateur Golf Championship to tee off from Nov 10

7th Chief of Naval Staff Amateur Golf Championship to tee off from Nov 10
India beat New Zealand in T20 series decider

India beat New Zealand in T20 series decider
Pakistan on top of T20I points table

Pakistan on top of T20I points table
Load More load more