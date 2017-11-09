Thu November 09, 2017
National

Web Desk
November 9, 2017

Iqbal Day being observed across country

The 140th birth anniversary of philosopher and poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal is being observed today (Thursday) with national spirit.

Literary, educational, political, social and cultural organizations are arranging special programs across the country to pay homage to the national poet and highlight different aspects of his life and teachings.

In his message on Iqbal Day, President Mamnoon Hussain has urged the nation to utilize their capabilities for achieving the national goals in the light of teachings of Allama Muhammad Iqbal. 

He said the summery of Iqbal's poetry is that brave nations fight with devotion and hardworking to meet the challenges.

The president said the government, in past few years, tried to control the difficulties including the challenge of terrorism with dedication and bravery and achieved unprecedented successes.

Meanwhile, a graceful change of guard ceremony was held at Mazar e Iqbal in Lahore on Thursday morning.

A contingent of Pakistan Navy took guards duties from Punjab Rangers.

Station Commander Navy Lahore, Commodore Sajid Mehmood Shahzad was the chief guest on the occasion who laid a floral wreath over Iqbal's grave and offered Fateha.

