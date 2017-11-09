Thu November 09, 2017
November 9, 2017

Guinness world record: 100 couples exchange vows in air

BEIJING: 100 Chinese couples have their weddings in the hot balloons in 2017 World Fly-in Expo of the World Air Sports Federation in Wuhan, Hubei province, earlier this week.

The attempt was to make a new Guinness world record for the number of the participated couples exchanging vows in the air, according to Global Times.

All the hot-air balloons were securely tethered, allowing them to float just a few metres above the ground.

After the airborne ceremony, one unnamed bride told Chinese media CGTN that it had been really romantic to get married along with another 99 other couples. Her partner quipped that it felt great to ‘scatter dog food’ from the sky - meaning a ‘public display of affection’ because single people in China are jokingly called ‘single dogs’.

