Thu November 09, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
November 9, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Trump's granddaughter sings in Mandarin for China’s Xi

BEIJING: With lavish pageantry and an uncharacteristic personal flourish, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday rolled out a red carpet welcome for U.S President Donald Trump at the Forbidden City, the ancient home of China´s emperors.

During the much hyped his first visit to Beijing, the US president too attempted to soften the Chinese leader with family diplomacy ahead of tough talks.

Chatting over cups of tea, Trump showed Xi a video of his granddaughter Arabella Kushner singing in Mandarin and reciting classical Chinese poetry, prompting Xi to compliment her performance as worthy of an "A+", Chinese state media said.

Xi said he hoped Arabella would visit China soon, noting that she was already a "child star" in China, the official Xinhua news agency said.

A video of Arabella reciting a Chinese poem went viral on Chinese social media shortly after Trump´s election last year.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Emboldened Xi, weakened Trump face tough talks

Emboldened Xi, weakened Trump face tough talks
Barack Obama answers call for jury duty in Chicago

Barack Obama answers call for jury duty in Chicago
UK aid minister Patel quits over Israel meetings

UK aid minister Patel quits over Israel meetings
British PM hit by new scandal over minister´s Israel meetings

British PM hit by new scandal over minister´s Israel meetings
Load More load more