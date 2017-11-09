Trump's granddaughter sings in Mandarin for China’s Xi

BEIJING: With lavish pageantry and an uncharacteristic personal flourish, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday rolled out a red carpet welcome for U.S President Donald Trump at the Forbidden City, the ancient home of China´s emperors.

During the much hyped his first visit to Beijing, the US president too attempted to soften the Chinese leader with family diplomacy ahead of tough talks.

Chatting over cups of tea, Trump showed Xi a video of his granddaughter Arabella Kushner singing in Mandarin and reciting classical Chinese poetry, prompting Xi to compliment her performance as worthy of an "A+", Chinese state media said.

Xi said he hoped Arabella would visit China soon, noting that she was already a "child star" in China, the official Xinhua news agency said.

A video of Arabella reciting a Chinese poem went viral on Chinese social media shortly after Trump´s election last year.