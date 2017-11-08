Wed November 08, 2017
National

Web Desk
November 9, 2017

25 killed, several injured as bus falls down bridge in Chakwal

CHAKWAL: At least 25 people were killed and 40 others were injured as a bus carrying members of religious Jamaat fell off a bridge near Dhok Pathan, Talagang in Chakwal district on late Wednesday.

According to details, a bus carrying over 70 members of Tableeghi Jamaat from Kohat to Raiwind fell down a bridge due to brake failure near Dhok Pathan, Talagang in Chakwal district.

It is learned that due to the delayed operation from rescue services, people resorted to self-help in shifting the injured to the hospitals.

Following the reports of the accident, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives. He extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and directed the administration to provide best healthcare facilities to the injured.

