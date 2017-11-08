Wed November 08, 2017
National

Web Desk
November 9, 2017

Pillion riding banned in Karachi, other cities for Chehlum

KARACHI: The Sindh government has imposed a two-day ban on pillion riding across the province from November 9 to 10 in line with security arrangements during the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain.

A notification, issued on Thursday by the home department, said that the pillion-riding ban would come into force from Friday midnight and would remain in place for two days, warning that strict action will be taken against violators. The decision has been taken to ensure security in the province, especially in Karachi.  

While, women, disabled persons, senior citizens, journalists, personnel of law enforcement agencies and children below 12 years of age would remain exempted from the ban,” said the notification.

