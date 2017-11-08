MQM-P, PSP announce to contest coming elections under one symbol, one manifesto

KARACHI: Announcing to form a political alliance, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement–Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) on Wednesday said they would contest the next general elections under one name, one symbol , one manifesto and one party platform.

Addressing a joint press conference with PSP Chairman Mustafa Kamal at the Karachi Press Club, Farooq Sattar said that the MQM-P and the PSP had decided to form a political alliance to resolve the issues being faced by the people of Karachi.

He was of the view that the political alliance between the MQM-P and PSP was needed for the sake of Karachi, Sindh and Pakistan.

He said that the alliance would be given a name later after consultation.

Endorsing the Sattar's announcement of contesting elections under one name and one symbol, PSP's Kamal said whatever our identity will be but one thing is sure that it certainly will not be the MQM.

Speaking about the census results, he said that the city was not treated fairly.

Kamal said: "Today we are entering into an historic agreement. I give credit to workers of both parties for this."

The PSP leader said that we have left our personal liking and disliking far behind for the sake of Karachi and its people.